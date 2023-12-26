MP demands heads of National Security operatives who killed two in his constituency

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

The Member of Parliament for Akan Constituency, Engr. Yao Gomado, expressed his shock and sorrow over an accident which claimed the lives of two young men.



The two met their untimely death after the motorbike they were travelling on collided with a vehicle allegedly belonging to the National Security at Koto Nkwanta in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.



According to the MP, the vehicles responsible for the crash were driven by national security officers operating without headlights in the night.



"It is shocking that peace officers, paid by taxpayers to ensure the safety of citizens, can mow down two individuals without any conscience or human feeling," Hon. Engr. Yao Gomado lamented.



The MP has vowed to pursue the matter lawfully to its final conclusion, involving both the national security secretariat and the government. In a call to action, he urged the National Security Minister to withdraw officers from the constituency to prevent potential clashes.



"I want to assure the general public and members of the family of the deceased individuals of my commitment as a Member of Parliament to pursue the matter lawfully to its final conclusion with the national security secretariat and government," declared Hon. Engr. Yao Gomado.



