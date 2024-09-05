MP halts planned demo over deplorable Nsuta-Tadieso-Gyetiase road

Regional News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim, MP for Nsuta-Kwaman-Beposo Consitutency, has intervened to prevent a planned protest by residents of Gyetiase and Tadieso over poor road conditions.



Residents had threatened to demonstrate due to the neglected Nsuta-Tadieso-Gyetiase road.



Ntim, also the Deputy Health Minister, raised the issue with Roads Minister Asenso Boakye during a committee meeting.



Asenso Boakye assured that he would investigate and resolve the issue.



Following her intervention, the demonstration was called off, and Ntim vowed to continue pressuring for swift road rehabilitation to ease residents' concerns.