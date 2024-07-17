MP urges quick fix for deplorable roads after drivers’ protest

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Joseph Appiah Boateng, MP for Kwahu Afram Plains South, has acknowledged the grievances of the Aggrieved Drivers Unions who protested over the poor road infrastructure and deteriorating ferry conditions.



Supported by local residents, the drivers demonstrated against the government's neglect and the Volta Lake Transport Company Limited.



The protesters highlighted multiple failed attempts to get the roads repaired, which severely affect daily life and safety.



Additionally, they warned about the ferry's precarious condition, citing three near-sinking incidents in the past month.



Boateng called for immediate government action to address these critical issues and ensure community safety.