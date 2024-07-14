MPS unveils equipment stimulator at Terminal 3

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: GNA

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) has introduced a state-of-the-art equipment simulator at Tema Port Terminal 3 to enhance operator skills and competencies.



CEO Mohamed Samara emphasized that this move aligns with the strategy to improve the port’s efficiency and competitiveness, aiming to meet or exceed global hub port standards. He highlighted the need for top-notch crane and berth productivity, alongside safe, efficient cargo handling.



Human Resource Manager Julia Acquah noted that the simulator would help employees gain realistic field experience, improve skills, reduce accidents, and optimize workforce development by providing a practical, immersive training environment.