You are here: HomeNews2024 07 27Article 1963889

General News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

MTN Ghana achieves 80% completion of nationwide network upgrade

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

MTN head office in Accra MTN head office in Accra

MTN Ghana announced it has completed 80% of its network upgrade, which commenced in June 2024 and is set to finish by August 2024.

The upgrade involves replacing existing mobile network infrastructure with more efficient and environmentally friendly equipment. Thomas Motlepa, MTN Ghana's Chief Technical Officer, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering superior network services to its customers.

“Our

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment