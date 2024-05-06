MTN Ghana acquires Asantehene's royal stamp for GH¢500,000

General News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has made a historic gesture by acquiring the Asantehene royal stamp for a remarkable sum of GH¢500,000.



The acquisition took place during the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps at the prestigious Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall in the Manhyia Palace. The stamp auctioned off was crafted from pure gold, adding to its significance.



This milestone event marks the introduction of the Asantehene crypto stamp, setting it apart as the first of its kind in Africa. Furthermore, it holds the esteemed title of being the world's inaugural crypto stamp dedicated to commemorating a monarch.



The Asantehene’s postal stamp will serve as a symbol of honor and heritage, representing the rich cultural legacy of the Ashanti Kingdom in 156 countries across the globe.



The Executive Launch saw the presence of distinguished guests, including The Gamashie Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and other notable dignitaries. The event showcased the deep reverence and respect that MTN Ghana holds for the traditional institutions and cultural heritage of Ghana.



Through this acquisition, MTN has demonstrated its commitment to celebrating and preserving the legacy of His Majesty, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the rich history of the Ashanti Kingdom.