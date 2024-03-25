MTN promises to enhance data services after restorating internet capacity

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

MTN has announced the restoration of internet network capacity, ensuring improved data services for its customers.



Ghanaians have been grappling with disruptions stemming from cuts to undersea fiber optic cables, impacting critical internet services in Ghana since Thursday, March 14, 2024.



On March 24, 2024, MTN issued a statement confirming the utilization of alternative cables to bolster their customer support and committed to providing updates on the ongoing repair endeavors.



The company anticipates that repairing the undersea cables may necessitate approximately 5 to 7 weeks.



Furthermore, MTN has pledged to reimburse customers for the data bundles lost during the service disruption.



“We are happy to inform you that MTN has restored normal internet network capacity to provide improved data services. We appreciate your patience during the recent service interruption.



“Please note that the repair works on the undersea cables are still ongoing and we expect this process to take about 5 to 7 weeks. We are therefore utilising alternative cables to support our customers. We will update you when meaningful progress has been made on the repair works.”



