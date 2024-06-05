MTN will continue to support the media

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana's CEO, Stephen Blewett, has affirmed the company's commitment to supporting the media's information dissemination efforts during a courtesy visit to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



Blewett highlighted MTN's goal of nationwide connectivity and its support for the GJA's programs.



GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour praised MTN's interest in media growth and emphasized the need for professional training to uphold journalistic standards.



Both parties expressed mutual support, highlighting the role of a vibrant media in shaping society and the importance of collaboration for continued development.