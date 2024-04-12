MTTD reports reduced road accidents during Easter

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During the Easter Festive Season of 2024, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) observed a remarkable reduction in road traffic accidents and casualties compared to the previous year.



Provisional statistics released by the Ghana Police Service shed light on the road safety situation during this crucial period, indicating positive strides in curbing road accidents.



According to the data provided by the MTTD, a total of 131 road traffic crashes occurred from March 29th to April 1st, 2024, involving 246 vehicles of various categories. Tragically, these incidents resulted in the loss of 24 lives and left 170 individuals injured, with an additional 18 pedestrians being knocked down.



However, despite these sobering figures, there was a significant improvement compared to the same period in 2023, indicating that ongoing road safety efforts are yielding positive results.



Further analysis of the data revealed that the majority (96%) of the fatalities were adults above the age of 18, with males comprising 83% of the total fatalities. The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of crashes and deaths, with 59 crashes and 12 fatalities reported.



Notably, several regions, including Oti, Bono East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West, reported no crashes or deaths during the Easter Festive Season of 2024, signaling localized success in road safety initiatives.



Private vehicles emerged as the most commonly involved vehicles in road crashes, accounting for 49% of the incidents, followed by commercial vehicles (34%) and motorcyclists (17%).



Despite the overall improvement, road safety advocates stress the importance of ongoing efforts to further reduce accidents and casualties. Measures such as stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, public awareness campaigns, improved road infrastructure, and vehicle safety standards are crucial for achieving sustainable progress in road safety.



Authorities and stakeholders in the transportation sector are urged to collaborate closely to address the root causes of road accidents and ensure safer road travel, especially during festive periods when traffic volumes typically increase.