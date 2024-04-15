Maadwoa case: Clash over caution statement as CCTV footage is played in court

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

There was silence at the Rosemarie Baah Tosu’s Court in Kumasi as a video recording showing the gruesome murder of Victoria Dapaah by a policeman was played to jurors and lawyers present.



Family members who also flocked to the court had to walk out in tears, even though the footage did not capture the horrifying scene. The court also adopted a telephone conversation purportedly held between the suspect and another woman as evidence.



Proceedings were, however, adjourned, after state prosecutors sought to present a caution statement as evidence, which was strongly objected to by the defence lawyers.



Lead counsel for the accused person, Yahaya Seidu argued that the accused person admitted to the content of the statement, written by the police under duress, adding that he could have written the statement himself.



“The statement was taken with preconceived knowledge that the accused was the one who had shot the deceased”, the lead counsel said as he prayed the court to reject the document.



He further revealed that his client had no access to counsel at the time, adding that an independent witness also “came in at the time the statement had been taken by the police,” a situation he said was procedurally wrong.



The prosecution who described the defence lawyer’s action as “not surprising” reminded the court that the accused person, who is a policeman, had opted to speak his mother tongue, and that does not make him illiterate. The prosecution thus prayed the court to continue with the trial.



Their objections led to the adjournment of the proceedings to allow the court time to consider the legal arguments presented. Sitting continues on 6 May.



It is nearly a year since Victoria Dapaah was killed. The suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, aka ‘Tycoon’ who was arrested, charged and arraigned has pleaded not guilty before the high court.



The suspect was present in court despite reports that he had died in custody.



Family spokesperson, Nana Addo Barima said, “Initially we heard similar reports, but it turned out to be false. We just pray that the suspect stays alive for the court to decide his fate and that is what the bereave family is seeking to achieve”.