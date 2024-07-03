Maame Tiwaa has called to threaten my family – Adam Bonaa

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has accused EOCO Boss Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah of threatening his family.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey on July 3, 2024, Dr. Bonaa claimed Danquah called and sent a message to his wife, threatening him and their children.



Dr. Bonaa found the actions appalling and intends to file a formal complaint with the CID. He criticized Danquah for targeting his family instead of addressing his calls for a parliamentary probe into her office.



The threats reportedly demanded he stop mentioning her name, warning of consequences for his family.