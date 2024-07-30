Maame Tiwaa misled me to attack Adam Bonaa - NPP’s Nana Owusu Appiah

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

NPP spokesperson Nana Appiah Owusu has apologized for falsely accusing security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa, revealing he was misled by EOCO's Director-General, Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



Owusu had claimed Bonaa sought money from Tiwaa, but later found no evidence supporting this.



The dispute arose amid Bonaa's call for an investigation into EOCO’s handling of the Cecilia Dapaah case.



Owusu also criticized Tiwaa for involving Bonaa’s wife in the conflict.



Bonaa accepted the apology, emphasizing his commitment to accountability.