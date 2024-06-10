You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948580
Source: BBC

Macron gambles on snap election after crushing defeat to far-right

French President Emmanuel Macron has called snap parliamentary elections for June 30 and July 7 after Marine Le Pen's National Rally party won a significant victory in the European Parliament vote.

Macron's Renaissance party trailed behind with half the votes of National Rally. Macron acknowledged the message from voters and seeks a clear majority to avoid political strain.

Le Pen's party is poised to win again, potentially making her Prime Minister.

Macron's decision is seen as a huge risk, but he aims for "clarity" and a chance for National Rally to govern if they have the votes.

