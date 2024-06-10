You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948913
Source: BBC

Macron snap election leaves rivals stunned after EU vote

President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the French parliament after a significant defeat by the far-right National Rally in European elections.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned the upcoming snap elections could have severe consequences. Macron's Renew party polled under 15%, while the National Rally secured over 31%.

The dissolution surprised many, as alternative government pacts were considered. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out early elections despite similar losses. In Germany, the far-right AfD performed well despite scandals.

Macron, Scholz, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni will discuss the elections and support for Ursula von der Leyen at a G7 summit.

