Mad rush for NAPO’s seat as he gets confirmed as Bawumia’s Running Mate

Politics of Friday, 5 July 2024

The Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti Region is set to become a hub of political activity following Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s confirmation as the Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



As Dr. Opoku Prempeh steps down from his parliamentary seat, several high-profile candidates have emerged to contest for the position.



The interested candidates include Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, Kwabena Addo Amankwah, and Kingsley Bobsu-Kyeretwie.



With the constituency being a stronghold for the NPP, the primary election is expected to be highly competitive.



The party will soon announce the date for the primaries to select a new parliamentary candidate.