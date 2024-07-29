You are here: HomeNews2024 07 29Article 1964522

Madina/Adentan: Pedestrians still avoid use of footbridges despite daily knockdowns, arrests

Despite the completion of footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway following protests over pedestrian deaths, many residents still opt to cross the speedways, citing convenience and the difficulty of using the footbridges.

This practice continues despite ongoing accidents and arrests.

Municipal Chief Executive Jennifer Dede Adjabeng acknowledges the challenges and emphasizes the need for community cooperation and improved enforcement.

Civil Engineer Joseph Oddei suggests design revisions for better usability.

The assembly is working on by-laws to enforce bridge usage and enhance pedestrian safety, but the urgency remains as daily accidents persist.

