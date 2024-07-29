Madina/Adentan: Pedestrians still avoid use of footbridges despite daily knockdowns, arrests

Regional News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: 3news

Despite the completion of footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway following protests over pedestrian deaths, many residents still opt to cross the speedways, citing convenience and the difficulty of using the footbridges.



This practice continues despite ongoing accidents and arrests.



Municipal Chief Executive Jennifer Dede Adjabeng acknowledges the challenges and emphasizes the need for community cooperation and improved enforcement.



Civil Engineer Joseph Oddei suggests design revisions for better usability.



The assembly is working on by-laws to enforce bridge usage and enhance pedestrian safety, but the urgency remains as daily accidents persist.