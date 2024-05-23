You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941710

Regional News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Madina, Agbogbloshie, Makola, Tudu, Lapaz others most polluted areas in Accra

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This discussion marked the inaugural Air Quality Awareness Week This discussion marked the inaugural Air Quality Awareness Week

A communiqué from the Breathe Accra Project has identified Madina Zongo Junction, Agbogbloshie, Makola, Tudu, Oxford Street, Lapaz, and Kaneshie Market as Accra's most polluted areas.

Issued after a roundtable at SunLodge Hotel, a statement discussed policy measures to combat rising air pollution in Accra and other Ghanaian cities.

This discussion marked the inaugural Air Quality Awareness Week by the Ghana Urban Air Quality Project.

The communiqué calls for government and stakeholder action to tackle air pollution challenges effectively.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment