Source: Mahama, Asiedu Nketia couldn’t stop ‘powerful’ Opuni from burning my products – Tobbin

Elder Dr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, Chairman of Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, revealed his reasons for delaying legal action against former FDA CEO Dr. Stephen Opuni, who seized and destroyed his products in 2013.



Dr. Tobbin described how Dr. Opuni, despite finding only a small portion of counterfeit goods, labeled all his products as fake, using media and his authority to damage Tobbinco's reputation.



Dr. Tobbin refrained from legal challenges due to Dr. Opuni's powerful influence and the slow judicial process, even after intervention attempts by prominent figures like former President Mahama were unsuccessful.