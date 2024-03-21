Mahama Ayariga supports Bagbin's decision to suspend ministerial approval

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Mahama Ayariga Supports Speaker's Move to Suspend Ministerial Approval



Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has endorsed Speaker Alban Bagbin's decision to halt the approval process for new ministers nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Speaker Bagbin's action, initiated on Wednesday, March 20, came in response to a pending court application seeking an injunction against the approval proceedings.



This development followed a directive from the presidency, which instructed Parliament to refrain from transmitting the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values for President Akufo-Addo's assent.



Speaking on the Citi FM, Mahama Ayariga criticized the letter written by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's secretary to Parliament, labeling it as disrespectful.



Ayariga expressed dismay over the condescending tone of Nana Bediatuo Asante's letter, stressing that Asante lacked the authority to correspond with Parliament regarding the Bill.



"The secretary did not handle the situation well, and the tone of his letter was disrespectful to Parliament. As a lawyer, I was disappointed with him. We expected him to either assent to it or send it back to us if he had any objections," Mahama Ayariga said.



The Bawku Central lawmaker highlighted concerns about the president's stance on the bill's approval, noting that Article (108) 7 empowered him to "either assent or refer it to the Council of State within seven days upon receiving the bill."



He further argued that the president's reference to the two cases before the Supreme Court did not affect the bill's approval process, as "the Supreme Court has already indicated that they cannot intervene in a process initiated by Parliament unless the outcome is determined."