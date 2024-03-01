Mahama Ayariga urges compensation for victims of Bawku military brutalities

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, is calling for the government to provide compensation to victims of military violence during the Bawku conflict.



In response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent State of the Nation Address, where he expressed concerns about the financial burden of resolving the Bawku conflict, Ayariga emphasized the importance of addressing the grievances of those who suffered from military brutality.



"I expect that with everything that has happened in Bawku, the people of Bawku have suffered military brutalities as a result of the activities of the military," Ayariga said.



"As part of the measures the president is implementing to deal with the situation in Bawku, I expect that we will address the plight of those who have suffered military brutalities. People have been killed by soldiers, and I have petitioned institutions and made complaints and expect that these issues will also be addressed by the president," he added.