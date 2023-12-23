Mahama 'Builds Ghana' tour commences in Central Region

Politics of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: GNA

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to begin a two-day campaign tour of the Central Region on Friday.



Dubbed: “Building Ghana”, the former President and his entourage will interact with traditional authorities, supporters, and interest groups.



He will share his vision of rescuing the country from the current economic abyss and solicit for their unalloyed support to win the 2024 general election.



The tour precedes a similar campaign visit to the Western Region which was well-received, according to Ms Gabriella Tetteh, the Regional Communications Officer.



The Former President would begin his tour with a courtesy call on Osabarima Kwasi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area at Emintsimadze palace.



Thereafter, he will grace a durbar of the chiefs and people of Ayeldo, in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency.



Similar durbars would be held at Nyankomasi Ahenkro in the Assin South District, Twifo Praso Nursing Training College school park in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, and Jukwa in the Hemang-Lower-Denkyira Constituency.



The second day of the tour will begin with interactions with drivers’ unions and commuters at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Constituency.



He will also have a community engagement at Agona Asafo Presby Park in the Agona East Constituency.



It will be rounded up with a courtesy call on the Awutu Bereku Traditional Council in the Awutu Senya Constituency.