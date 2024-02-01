Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of neglecting NDC strongholds in development projects

Politics of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has leveled accusations against President Akufo-Addo, alleging a deliberate disregard for development projects in districts where the NDC holds majority voter support.



Citing President Akufo-Addo's statements during the Mepe visit after the Akosombo Dam spillage and recent comments during a courtesy call from Ekumfi chiefs, Mahama contended that these instances reveal a polarizing approach by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



During his ongoing two-day tour of the Eastern Region, Mahama emphasized his commitment to an inclusive approach, pledging that an NDC government led by him would ensure an equitable distribution of development across the entire country.



Mahama highlighted challenges faced during the construction of a road from Odumase to Kpong, which he initiated. He blames the Akufo-Addo administration's prioritization of their party's delegates for these challenges.



“I’m not surprised. When it comes to elections, we know where Krobo is. That’s why for the past eight years, the roads have not been developed. But as for the NDC, we don’t discriminate, whether you vote for us or not, we’ll ensure that every constituency enjoys the national development,” stated Mahama.