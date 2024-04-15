Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo's administration of undermining democratic principles

Politics of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made allegations against the Akufo-Addo administration, claiming that it has violated several fundamental democratic principles in Ghana.



As the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama argued that President Akufo-Addo's actions prioritize political gain over the consolidation of democratic institutions, thereby negatively affecting Ghana's democratic heritage.



In a statement on his X platform, Mahama asserted, "The Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia-led administration has crossed many boundaries in our democratic practices. Their deliberate prioritization of political expediency over democratic consolidation has weakened Ghana's 4th Republic."



Furthermore, Mahama expressed concern about African governments targeting businesses owned by their political opponents, stating that such actions hinder the growth of African-owned enterprises. He urged governments to refrain from policies that impede business development.



Speaking at the 2nd Afro-Heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, Mahama emphasized the importance of investing in youth to drive innovation for the benefit of ordinary citizens across Africa. He called on African leaders to prioritize such investments to promote progress and opportunities.



"We should not fear the success of our entrepreneurs, nor should we fear the existence of wealthy Africans. Governments should not view businesses created by previous administrations as targets for destruction. Instead, we must believe in ourselves and recognize that challenges present opportunities," Mahama emphasized.