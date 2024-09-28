Mahama accuses Sanitation Ministry of ‘blowing’ $43million World Bank cash, $150million GARID funds

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the current government of misappropriating $150 million intended for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, aimed at improving flood risk and waste management in the Odaw River basin.



During a community engagement in Odorkor, he also claimed that an additional $43 million from the World Bank meant for desilting drains in Accra has been squandered.



Mahama criticized the government for failing to utilize these funds for their intended purposes, asserting that they have received more funding for flood management than any previous administration.



He promised that a future NDC government would address the persistent flooding issues in the area.