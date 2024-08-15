Mahama addresses fixed questions claim by Kwadwo Sheldon

Politics of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims made by Kwadwo Sheldon that he was required to submit questions in advance before attending a town hall meeting.



Mahama clarified during a speech in the Volta Region that during the event at the Bukom Arena, he personally selected random attendees to ask questions on various topics without prior knowledge of the questions.



He emphasized his transparency and willingness to answer any question truthfully.



Kwadwo Sheldon had previously tweeted that he chose not to attend the event because he was allegedly asked to provide his questions in advance.