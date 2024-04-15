Mahama advocates for visa-free travel in Africa

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

John Dramani Mahama has urged African leaders to adopt a visa-free regime to facilitate seamless travel across the continent, emphasizing its significance in promoting regional integration and economic advancement.



Addressing attendees at the Afro-Heritage Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, Mahama highlighted the potential benefits of such a policy, envisioning enhanced trade, investment, and collaboration among African nations.



Mahama emphasized the need to remove travel barriers, stating that unrestricted movement could unlock new opportunities and drive socio-economic development across Africa. He cited examples from other regions like the European Union and the United States, where visa-free travel promotes connectivity and economic growth.



"How can you develop as a continent when you can’t travel to each other’s countries? In the European Union, they don’t need a visa to go from Belgium to Scandinavia. In the U.S., they don’t need a visa to go from New York to California. In Africa, we shouldn’t need a visa to go from Ghana to Ethiopia. And so we are moving in the right direction, but I think that time is not on our side," he said.