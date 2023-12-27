Mahama 'attacked' for saying SHS students passed WASSCE because they were allowed to cheat

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama's comment that senior high school students were allowed to cheat, hence the historic results in the 2023 edition, has not gone down well with Ghanaians, who have expressed disappointment at the former President.



The 2023 WASSCE results, released earlier this month, have been described as the best since 2015, and with the graduates being products of the Free SHS policy by the NPP government, many have credited the policy for its positive impact on secondary education.



However, during his tour of the country, former President Mahama claimed that in many areas, SHS students connived with teachers to cheat during the WASCEE.



"In many places, they let the children cheat. You go to places, and the teachers are conniving with the students to cheat. The effect will be seen later," said former President Mahama.



This comment has not gone down well and has attracted the fury of many Ghanaians, who have expressed extreme disappointment in Mahama.



Reacting to the former president's comment on social media, many accused him of immaturity and being hurt by the success of the students because of the positive comments it brings to the Free SHS policy.



"So Mahama wanted our children to fail so he can attack Free SHS because of his presidential ambition ?" said one comment.



"He is bitter about the results," said another.



"I think Mahama is tired and needs some rest. His message is finished," said another.



"Such comments are the very reason why you don't deserve to lead this country again," another wrote.



