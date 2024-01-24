Mahama backs TUC's call to halt VAT on electricity

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has voiced his support for organized labor's appeal to the government to cease the imposition of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity.



Expressing his apprehension over the additional burden on Ghanaians facing economic challenges, Mahama emphasized the potential 21% hike in tariffs resulting from the VAT implementation. In a Facebook statement, he urged the government to reconsider, highlighting the anticipated repercussions on the prices of goods, services, and transportation fares.



Mahama took the opportunity to criticize the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, asserting that the hardship on Ghanaians would persist under their leadership.



"Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians. This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares," Mahama stated.



Agreeing with TUC, Mahama called for a reversal of the decision and cautioned the government to responsibly utilize the recently received $600 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).