Mahama begins Bono East tour on September 2

Politics of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama will kick off his tour of the Bono East Region on September 2, 2024.



The NDC flagbearer will start with a visit to the Prang area in the Pru East Constituency.



On September 3, he will outline the party’s vision for a 24-hour economy and its benefits for the region.



Mahama will also meet local chiefs, clergy, and Imams to discuss community issues and garner their support.



NDC Parliamentary Candidate Emmanuel Boam believes the visit will energize supporters and enhance the party’s prospects in Pru East.