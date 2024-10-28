You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999202

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: myxyzonline.com

Mahama begins campaign tour of Northern Region today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama will kick off his Northern Region campaign on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Starting in Chereponi in the North East region, he will visit Saboba and other towns, meeting with traditional leaders, youth, and traders.

Mahama will hold community durbars in Saboba and Tatale and wrap up the day with an engagement in Zabzugu.

This tour gives Mahama a chance to outline his vision for rescuing the country from challenges he attributes to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment