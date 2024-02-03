Mahama blames Akufo-Addo gov't for Ghana's economic woes

Politics of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President John Dramani Mahama has weighed in on Ghana's current economic challenges, attributing the country's economic crisis to mismanagement under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



Expressing his concerns about the state of the economy, Mahama criticized what he sees as inadequate fiscal policies and governance decisions by the current administration.



During a meeting with members of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as part of his two-day tour to the region, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer highlighted various economic indicators, including inflation rates, currency depreciation, and escalating living costs, as evidence of the country's economic downturn.



Mahama stated that the crisis is "self-inflicted" and a result of mismanagement, particularly excessive borrowing by the government. He underscored the need for a reassessment of economic policies to tackle the root causes of the crisis and alleviate the burden on citizens.



Drawing attention to lapses in fiscal discipline, insufficient revenue mobilization strategies, and what he described as a lack of prudent economic management, Mahama argued that these challenges are not solely due to external factors but are worsened by the government's handling of the economy.



He criticised the government's assertion that they had stabilized the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, highlighting the ongoing depreciation of the currency. According to Mahama, the current exchange rate dynamics make it challenging for ordinary citizens to access foreign currency.