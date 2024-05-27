Mahama blasts govt over flood management, questions $200m GARID investment

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticised the government's flood prevention and management efforts following recent heavy rains in Accra and other parts of the country.



In a Facebook post, Mahama expressed frustration over the persistent flooding despite alleged significant investments in flood mitigation. He highlighted that numerous areas continue to experience severe flooding with even minor rainfall.



"Considering the huge sums of money allegedly spent by this government on draining the Odaw and other flood prevention interventions, the present situation is distressing. According to the government, $200 million was spent on the Greater Accra Resilient Integrated Development Programme (GARID). While the impact of that huge amount and its intervention have yet to be felt, parliament was recently recalled to approve another $150 million for the same GARID," Mahama stated.



"Protecting the lives and properties of our people should be a top priority for a government. The current administration has failed in this regard.



"We cannot afford to continue risking the lives and livelihoods of our people. It is time for real change and real solutions. Let us, as Ghanaians, as a community, unite and work together to build a safer and more resilient Ghana," he added.



