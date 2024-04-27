Mahama breaks ground for Jakpa palace construction

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

On April 26, 2024, John Dramani Mahama led the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Jakpa palace in Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, for the Kings of Gonjas.



The ceremony, held in Jakpa, included the presence of Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, the King of the Gonja kingdom.



During the ceremony, Mahama expressed confidence in the project, stating that "Money is not a problem." He assured that the contractor had already been paid, and the palace would be completed by October.



He emphasized the historical significance of the Gonjas, noting that they migrated from Mande. As a result, the new palace will be constructed in the Mande architectural style, reflecting their heritage.



Mahama also highlighted that the new palace would be the property of the Kings of Gonjas forever, serving as a symbol of their history and culture. The project is not just about building a palace but also about preserving and promoting the rich heritage of the Gonja people.



Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, in his remarks in Gonja after the sod-cutting ceremony, expressed gratitude to Mahama for his efforts.



He offered prayers for Mahama's good health and success, underscoring the significance of the palace project for the Gonja kingdom and its people.