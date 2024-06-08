Mahama condemns detention of NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Former President John Mahama has condemned the detention of NDC Parliamentary Candidate Phillis Naa Koryoo, calling it a needless escalation of political tension.



Mahama believed the arrest was an attempt to intimidate Koryoo, who is running against Minister Hawa Koomson in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.



He urged the Inspector General of Police to release Koryoo immediately and emphasized that justice and peace are crucial prerequisites for stability in the country, especially ahead of the 2024 elections.



Mahama's statement was posted on social media, where he called for #JusticeForNaaKoryoo and #FreeNaaKoryooNow.