You are here: HomeNews2024 08 11Article 1969013

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mahama defends removal of nursing allowances, vows to complete Agenda 111 Projects

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, during a campaign stop ahead of the December 7th elections, defended his administration’s decision to replace nursing trainee allowances with student loans.

He elucidated that this policy was designed to focus on creating long-term job opportunities for graduates, rather than offering short-term financial aid.

Mahama

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment