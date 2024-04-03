Mahama demands justice and compensation for Ayawaso-West Wuogon violence victims

Politics of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has intensified calls for justice and compensation for victims of the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election violence.



During a visit to the residence of Isshau Yaro, who was severely affected by the incident, Mahama expressed deep concern over Yaro's current state, emphasizing the need for swift action to address his plight.



Mahama lamented the devastating impact of the Ayawaso-West Wuogon violence on Yaro, once a vibrant and hardworking young man, now left incapacitated due to the unfortunate events.



Highlighting the failure of the government to deliver justice and compensation for Yaro in accordance with the recommendations of the commission of inquiry, Mahama urged President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia to take immediate action to alleviate Yaro's suffering.



Mahama underscored the NDC's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of victims like Yaro, pledging that if elected into office in 2025, his administration would ensure Yaro receives the deserved compensation to rebuild his life.



“But if Allah blesses and NDC comes into office, he will be one of our heroes, and we will give him adequate compensation to put his life back on track,” he said.