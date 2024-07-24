Mahama didn’t leave his Ford Expedition ‘bribe’ at the Presidency – Salam Mustapha

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha has disputed former President John Mahama's claim that he left a Ford Expedition gifted by Burkinabé contractor Djibril Kanazoé at the Presidency.



Mustapha, based on his 2017 visit to the Flagstaff House with the Vice President, asserts that the vehicle was not present.



Mahama had previously stated that the vehicle was placed in the official pool of cars and left there upon his departure.



The car, which was investigated by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and cleared Mahama of bribery allegations, has become a point of contention between the NPP and Mahama.