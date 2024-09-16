You are here: HomeNews2024 09 16Article 1982153

Mahama endorses 30-page 'For The Records' book

Mahama displayig the book during his tour in the Greater Accra Region Mahama displayig the book during his tour in the Greater Accra Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama has endorsed a 30-page publication titled “For The Records”, which highlights the infrastructural achievements of the previous NDC government in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency.

Authored by Raphael Apetorgbor, Deputy Communications Officer, the book documents projects abandoned under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

At a community event, Mahama emphasized the NDC's commitment to development, pledging to complete roads and the E-block schools if re-elected.

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, who launched the book, encouraged its use as a tool to counter misinformation and showcase the NDC's contributions.

