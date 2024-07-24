You are here: HomeNews2024 07 24Article 1963076

Mahama enskinned as Chief of Peace in Walewale

John Dramani Mahama was enskinned as the Chief of Peace, titled Chief of Suhudoorana, by Chief Duuraana Abudu of Walewale in Ghana's North-East Region last Monday.

The brief enskinment ceremony at Duuraana’s Palace acknowledged Mahama's contributions to maintaining peace across Ghana. Chief Abudu praised Mahama for his peaceful demeanor and dedication to unity, tracing his journey from a

