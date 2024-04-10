Mahama expresses shock over numerous levies on imports

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has voiced his surprise at the numerous levies and fees imposed on goods cleared at Ghana's ports.



Speaking to members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama highlighted the financial challenges encountered by importers, citing the example of a 2023 Lexus vehicle.



The former president outlined a range of charges imposed on importers, including a 20% import duty, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fees, and others.



Furthermore, importers must navigate network charges and their associated VAT, a COVID charge, and fees from the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).



"A person imported a car and I am just looking at the charges, this is a 2023 Lexus, these are the charges; 20% import duties, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fee, ECOWAS Levy, Vehicle Examination Fee, network charges, network charges VAT, network charged COVID. Oh! I am shocked," Mahama said.



He continued, "Then Ghana Shippers Authority, then import NHIL, then network charges NHIL, GHS disinfection fee, then MOTI import declaration fee, special import levy, Ghana export-import bank levy, Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana Education Trust Fund Network charge, Africa import union levy, then COVID health recovery levy, then certification, then IRS. There is an overage penalty, but it is zero because it is a new car."