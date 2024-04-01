Mahama expresses worry over abandonment of Abetifi Hospital Project by NPP

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his concerns over the neglect of the Abetifi Hospital project in the Eastern region by the current administration.



Mahama described the abandonment of the project as a misuse of government funds and a deprivation of quality healthcare access for the people.



He, however, reiterated the NDC's dedication to equitable development across all regions, emphasizing past achievements in areas such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare in Kwahu and beyond.



He made these statements in a Facebook post after engaging in the NDC Kwahu Easter 24-hour walk on Easter Sunday.



"I had a great time at the NDC Kwahu Easter 24-hour walk earlier today, Easter Sunday. Seeing the community and thousands of people coming together for a great cause was beautiful.



"Addressing the crowd, I reiterated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) commitment to developing all regions and communities without discrimination. We have always ensured that the people of Kwahu continue to benefit from various projects, including education, roads, and healthcare.



"I expressed my deep concern about the Abetifi hospital project, which we started and was almost completed but remains abandoned nearly eight years after the NPP came into government. This is a waste of government funds and denies the people access to quality healthcare.



"I also reiterated my promise to create a ministry dedicated to the youth, separated from Sports, and focused on creating an environment that will guarantee well-paying and decent jobs and youth development.



"The NDC stands for progress, equality, and inclusion, and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow Ghanaians. Let's continue to walk together, support each other, and build a brighter, more prosperous Ghana for all," he wrote.



