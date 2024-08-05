You are here: HomeNews2024 08 05Article 1966940

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

    

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama is a failure, so give Bawumia a chance because he is credible and competent – NPP Man

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Evans Amihere Evans Amihere

Evans Amihere, former Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party in Ablekuma Central, has urged Ghanaians to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He argues that Bawumia is a better alternative to former President John Dramani Mahama, whom he criticizes for incompetence and a poor track record, especially during the 'dumsor' crisis which hurt businesses.

Amihere praises the current administration's achievements and believes Bawumia will continue to deliver accountable leadership and policies for national development.

He emphasizes the need to protect the progress made under President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment