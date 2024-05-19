Mahama is incompetent, don't be tricked by his 2024 rebranding – Ahiagbah

Politics of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of the rebranding efforts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.



Ahiagbah emphasized that Mahama's attempts to present himself as a renewed and improved candidate should not deceive the electorate, as his previous leadership was detrimental to the country's progress.



In a post on social media platform X, Ahiagbah stated, "H.E. John Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold hardship to Ghanaians. As a result of that incompetence, Ghanaians sent him home in 2016. So, let's not be tricked by Mahama's 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He was bad news for Ghana then, and he will be bad news for Ghana now.



"Bawumia is the future. Bawumia is capable and would catalyze Ghana's next chapter with bold solutions," he added.



