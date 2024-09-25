Mahama is our chosen redeemer and will win, no matter where he’s placed on the ballot – Jibril

Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The NDC's Deputy Director of Elections, Mahdi Jibril, says John Mahama's number 8 spot on the 2024 presidential ballot won’t affect his chances.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio, Jibril dismissed concerns about the ballot position, saying Ghanaians are set on voting for Mahama due to his proven leadership.



He described Mahama as honest and competent, contrasting him with the current government, which he criticized for corruption and poor governance.



Jibril is confident Mahama will win the 2024 election, as voters see him as the best candidate to fix the country’s problems.