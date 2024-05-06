Mahama is the only president in Ghana's history who solved dumsor – Minority

Politics of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has asserted that the intermittent power outages, known as dumsor, were effectively managed by former President John Dramani Mahama before the end of his term.



According to the Caucus, Mahama's government left office with a surplus power capacity, boasting about 83 percent of generational capacity.



This statement follows Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's attribution of the dumsor issue solely to the Mahama administration, despite its recurrence during the Akufo-Addo administration.



John Oti Bless, the Ranking Member on the Government Assurances Committee, emphasized Mahama's role in addressing the power sector challenges. He claimed that Mahama was the only Ghanaian president to successfully tackle dumsor, highlighting the surplus capacity achieved during his tenure.



"Dumsor has been there since time immemorial. All the heads of state or presidents in the history of this country have suffered it. Even during President Kufuor’s era, they had to import generators from outside under Kofi Addah



"But President John Mahama was bold enough, humble enough, and took responsibility and said he was going to solve it. And he did solve it. Before President Mahama left office, we had excess capacity and our generation was about 83 percent. So let’s get that on record that President Mahama is the only president in the history of this country who solved dumsor," he said.