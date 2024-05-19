Mahama launches #Atree4Life project to combat illegal mining devastation

Politics of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unveiled the #Atree4Life project aimed at reafforestation in areas ravaged by illegal mining.



The announcement was made during the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani. The project focuses on restoring forest areas and creating job opportunities, especially for the youth.



“I announced plans to launch a #Atree4Life project at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani,” Mahama posted on Facebook on May 17, 2024.



He expressed optimism that the project would transform re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity, providing a promising avenue for economic development for young people in areas devastated by illegal mining, also known as Galamsey.



“With the active involvement of young people, this project aims to re-afforest mining areas while creating job opportunities. It will transform re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity, offering a promising avenue for economic development.



The youth will oversee the growth of economically viable tree crops, contributing to environmental conservation and economic growth,” Mahama explained.



In addition to the #Atree4Life project, Mahama announced the implementation of a Blue Water Initiative.



This initiative, carried out in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and various development partners, aims to clean water bodies impacted by mining activities.



“In addition, a Blue Water Initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and our development partners to clean the impacted water bodies in mining areas,” he stated.



Mahama believes these initiatives represent crucial steps towards sustainable and responsible mining practices, which will bring about positive changes in the environment and local communities.



“This initiative is a crucial step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices,” he emphasized.



Ending with a rallying call, Mahama noted, “I am confident it will positively change the environment and the local communities. Together, we can make a difference for future generations.”