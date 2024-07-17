You are here: HomeNews2024 07 17Article 1960763

Mahama losing sleep over assassination attempt on Trump; thinks it can be replicated in Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over the 2024 elections and the assurance of peace, following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, USA.

Mahama emphasized the need for vigilance among political players to prevent adverse effects on the electoral process.

On social media, he highlighted the importance of ensuring free, peaceful elections and a smooth transition in Ghana.

The incident in Pennsylvania resulted in one death and injuries to two others, underscoring the potential risks associated with political events.

