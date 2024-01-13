Mahama never said he would order remarking of 2023 WASSCE - UTV issues apology

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

UTV, a subsidiary of Despite Media has formally issued an apology to former president John Dramani Mahama over fake comments they attributed to him in a news report.



The said comments are related to a viral fake news quote that alleged that Mahama had promised to order a remarking of the 2023 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSSCE).



Mahama has recently spoken at length about the outcomes of the pre-tertiary exams, stressing that the cheating and connivance on the part of some teachers and invigilators would affect the country in the future.



"UTV News is unreservedly apologizing to the NDC flagbearer because he did not state so anywhere that he would ensure a remarking of the WASSCE. He stated it nowhere, hence, it was a major mistake on the part of the UTV newsroom.



"We apologize to John Dramani Mahama, the leadership of the NDC and general membership as well as our audience, nowhere did he say he would order a remarking of the WASSCE, we hereby do apologize," a host of a news bulletin stated.



The station carried a vox pop of the said views in the Ashanti Region where people made some disparaging comments about the former president and his supposed plans.



Watch the apology below:







