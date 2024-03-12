Mahama outlines water accessibility strategy to address growing crisis in Accra

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed a comprehensive strategy to enhance water accessibility in Accra amid recent shortages attributed to the city's population growth.



Speaking during his Building Ghana Tour at the regional house of chiefs, Mahama emphasized the importance of proactive measures to tackle the pressing water crisis.



Addressing the challenges faced by Accra due to rapid urbanization, Mahama stressed the need for foresight in managing water resources. He highlighted the previous administration's efforts to augment water capacity during Professor Mills' tenure and his own, noting a subsequent stagnation in expansion efforts.



Mahama outlined his vision for solving the water crisis, expressing his commitment to addressing Accra's evolving needs. He pledged to prioritize the expansion of water supply upon assuming office, citing the lack of expansion in the city's water supply over the past eight years.



"Between Professor Mills’ time and my time, we added 40 million gallons of water to Accra’s water supply. In the last eight years, there has not been a single drop expansion in Accra’s water supply. So why do you expect that the water will be enough? This is a city that is growing. And so after we added 40 million gallons, at least in eight years, you should have added another 20 million gallons. We have started planning ahead already that when we come into office, we are going to increase the water supply to Accra."