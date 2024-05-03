Mahama pays condolence visit to Dumor family following Mawuena Trebarh's passing

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, visited the Dumor family to offer condolences following the passing of Mawuena Trebarh, the sister of late BBC broadcaster Komla Dumor.



Mahama's visit to Professor Ernest Dumor's residence occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



Mawuena, who passed away on April 11, 2024, after a brief illness, was praised by Mahama as a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many.



He expressed his sympathy, stating that her loss is felt not only by her family but by the entire nation.



Mahama also signed a book of condolence in honor of Trebarh, recognizing her significant contributions to Ghana's business sector.



"Mawuena was a remarkable woman who left an indelible impact on the lives of those around her. She will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her. It’s a great loss to us all, but our hearts at this moment go out to Prof and her little girl. Words cannot heal the grief we all feel. May God grant Mawuena a peaceful rest from the suffering she went through in the last stages of her life," Mahama wrote on Facebook.



